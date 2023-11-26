Martha Stewart's Sushi Mat Hack For Perfectly Round Cookies

Let's get one thing straight: There's no such thing as an imperfect cookie. However, some cookies look a bit more aesthetically pleasing than others. As in, so aesthetically pleasing that you can't help but snap a picture of it to show off to your friends. These are the cookies home bakers dream of being able to produce every single time they pop a tray of dough into the oven. With Martha Stewart's handy trick, there is a good chance your dreams can come true.

In a video shared on her YouTube page in 2021, the homemaking queen revealed that she enlists the help of a bamboo sushi rolling mat to get a perfectly round log of cookie dough, which is the key to making baked goods satisfyingly circular. The clip originally aired in 2015 as part of Stewart's PBS show, "Martha Bakes," and shows the cookbook author using her hands to roll a batch of cookie dough into a long, cylindrical shape on top of a piece of parchment paper.

Then, Stewart wraps the paper around the dough log to keep it smooth and prevent the dough from sticking to the mat. Finally, she slides the bamboo tool underneath and rolls it around the log while squeezing and molding it like you would if making homemade sushi rolls. "This should help you get a perfect round," said Stewart.