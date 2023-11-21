How To Clean Black Stainless Steel For The Best Shine

After black stainless steel increased in popularity several years ago, brand-name appliance companies didn't take long to ramp up production. KitchenAid, Whirlpool, LG Electronics, and Samsung launched lines of black stainless steel refrigerators, ovens, and dishwashers to satisfy consumers' desire for stylish, muted black colors that easily complement any other items or colors.

Both stainless steel and black stainless steel are made of an alloy of iron and chromium; they may also contain silicon, nickel, and carbon. However, black stainless steel has a black polymer coating, which has its pros and cons. While it can easily hide fingerprints and other smudges, it doesn't hide scratches. This means it needs to be approached differently from traditional stainless steel when it's time to clean. Fortunately, you only need a microfiber cloth, warm water, and soap to make your black stainless steel shine.

One option is one of our favorite pantry ingredients: baking soda. Mix 2 tablespoons of baking soda in 1 quart of water and wipe your surfaces with a microfiber cloth. Another benefit of cleaning with a baking soda solution is that it will remove any lingering odors from a previous spill. With either method, take another towel and dry everything down; this will help prevent water stains.