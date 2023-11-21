Got Leftover Turkey? Pressure Canning It May Be The Answer

So you cooked a big fat turkey for Thanksgiving and couldn't finish it all? You are not alone. In fact, thousands of Americans throw out leftover food after the festivities are over, and about 200 million pounds of turkey get tossed out, according to PBS. That's quite a bit of meat that could have been used in so many delicious turkey recipes.

If your conscience won't allow you to throw out the leftover turkey but you don't want to be eating turkey for breakfast, lunch, and dinner for the rest of the week, fear not because there is a simple solution: pressure canning the meat. By canning the leftover turkey, you won't have to worry about it going bad for a long time. It will save you some freezer space, too.

You can use the canned meat to make turkey stew, soup, sandwiches, salads, casseroles, patties, and much more. Foods you can at home can last up to a year in ambient temperature and proper storage conditions, so perhaps you can enjoy the leftover turkey all year long!