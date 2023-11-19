White Meat Vs Dark Meat: Which Is Better When It Comes To Turkey?

Every Thanksgiving, once the turkey hits the table, everyone in my family (politely) fights over which parts of the bird they want. Some can't get enough white meat, while others are drumstick and thigh partisans. You might say the choice is down to personal preference. That's a reasonable and tolerant way of looking at it, but I disagree. I think the only acceptable type of turkey to eat is dark meat, and everyone who believes differently is wrong.

Of course, all the people who are content to choke their way through poultry-flavored chalk are just leaving more succulent turkey legs for me to eat, so I'm not particularly upset that a majority of Americans seem to like their turkey blindingly white and bone-dry. Still, the holiday season is all about generosity, so I'm going to share the unassailable reasons why turkey breast is a waste of your time, based on my years of cooking and eating this big bird. If you prefer white meat turkey, consider this an intervention.