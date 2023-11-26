The Eggy Mistake You're Making When Baking Brownies

No matter how many times you get brownies right, there's always a possibility that they won't turn out as expected. At some point, everyone who's wanted fudgy brownies has ended up with an angry, over-baked chocolate mess. Even if you meticulously measure the ingredients to achieve a nice, chewy texture, you can end up with cakey brownies instead.

There will always be a tiny chance of messing up your brownie recipe, but some mistakes are easily avoidable. For instance, if your brownie batter frequently gets clumpy after you combine all the ingredients, it's probably because you're using cold eggs. When eggs are too cold, they don't mix well with the other ingredients, which produces brownies with a stodgy texture. You might also have to bake them for a longer period.

For creamy, smooth brownie batter, always use room-temperature eggs. If you store your eggs in a cold environment, bring them to a neutral temperature before mixing. To do so, just put them in a pot of warm water for a few minutes. (Make sure you keep an eye on them, though, so they don't end up cooking.)