Coney Island's Role In The Creation Of Frozen Custard

When you think of Coney Island fare, you likely envision Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs, cotton candy, and New York-style pizza by the slice. But did you know that the iconic Brooklyn amusement park is also the birthplace of ice cream's hardier sibling, frozen custard?

In the sweltering summer of 1919, Coney Island was buzzing with the cacophony of carnival rides, the laughter of families, and the rhythmic crash of ocean waves. Amidst the lively atmosphere, two Swiss-American brothers, Archie and Elton Kohr, stumbled upon a revolutionary idea that would forever change the landscape of chilled desserts. The Kohr brothers, both with an insatiable sweet tooth, had been experimenting with various ice cream concoctions in an attempt to whip up a creamier, richer alternative that wouldn't melt as quickly in the sun's heat. Their breakthrough came when they introduced egg yolks into the traditional ice cream recipe, which yielded a smoother, denser treat. The innovative blend was the start of what would become known around the world as frozen custard.

With their newfound creation in tow, the brothers set up a modest stand on the teeming Coney Island boardwalk. Little did they know, they were about to make history. The weekend of their grand opening saw an unprecedented success, with crowds flocking to taste the novelty. The brothers sold a staggering 18,000 cones during their few days in business, a reflection of the immediate, overwhelming popularity of their product.