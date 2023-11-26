The Heartwarming Story Behind Cher's Favorite Cheesecake Recipe

Pie may be the reigning favorite when it comes to holiday desserts, but in Cher's family, it's all about its denser cousin, cheesecake (which isn't technically a cake at all). More specifically, the iconic musician and her family would go nuts for her mother, Georgia Holt's, cheesecake at Thanksgiving and Christmas time.

The music artist told All Recipes that holiday gatherings were always littered with desserts including apple, pumpkin, and pecan pies. Still, it was her mom's cheesecake that had attendees wanting to dive straight into dessert – so much so that the Grammy winner said many would pre-slice their dessert and hide it throughout the house to ensure they'd get a piece. Yet, Cher never worried about missing out on the treat. Though she wouldn't indulge in pre-dinner cheesecake, she revealed that she "always reserved a second one in the back of the fridge for later, because the cheesecakes were always the first to go."

After Holt passed in December 2022, the "Believe" singer feared that her favorite holiday dessert would be retired forever unless she could figure out how to turn back time. However, in a heartwarming turn of events, her sister stumbled upon a handwritten copy of the recipe on an old piece of notebook paper dating back to 1962, allowing her to relive the delicious flavors of her beloved mother's cheesecake once again.