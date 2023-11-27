The Italian Origins Of Puttanesca Pasta Sauce

Pasta puttanesca, aka pasta alla puttane, originated in Campania and is generally associated with the region's capital, Naples. There it also goes by the name of "aulive and chiapparielle," which refers to two of the ingredients (olives and capers). Sometimes it's simply been called pasta alla marinara, as well, since it's essentially a marinara sauce with extra stuff in it (including the aforementioned o and c). In Italy, pasta puttanesca, and pasta dishes in general, are typically served as primi piatti, or first courses that precede meaty entrees. Here in the U.S., however, we're often inclined to eat a larger portion and call it a complete meal. (We pause here for a brief commercial break to note that we have a puttanesca recipe that can be yours for the low, low price of $0.00.)

If you're wondering what's in puttanesca sauce but can't bear to click away to find out, we'll let you know right here: The base of the sauce is tomatoes, while flavorings include anchovies and crushed red pepper in addition to the aforementioned capers and olives. Should you be horrified by the thought of anchovies you may feel free to leave them out, however, as these salty little fishies weren't in the original Campanian version. Instead, they were added by neighbors to the north in the region around Rome. As for the type of noodles used, these are generally long and skinny like linguine or vermicelli, but it's also acceptable to go short and chunky with something like penne.