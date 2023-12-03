Chicken And Hearty Vegetable Casserole Recipe
Get ready to warm your soul and fill your kitchen with the inviting aroma of our chicken and hearty vegetable casserole. This comforting dish is brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes and combines succulent chicken thighs with an array of wholesome vegetables and aromatic herbs.
While chicken thighs simmer to tender perfection, they infuse this casserole with rich, savory goodness. Onion, potatoes, carrot, mushrooms, and celery add plenty of nutrients while also creating a medley of textures to complement the chicken. The addition of peas rounds things out with a burst of color and freshness.
A delicious blend of herbs, lemon, and white wine are the final touch to transform this casserole into a wonderfully rich and flavorful dinner. This recipe is a great one for both casual family meals and special occasions, requiring just one pot and far less effort than you'd think! Get your casserole dish at the ready and prepare to delight in the home-cooked flavors of this heartwarming chicken dish.
Gather the ingredients for this chicken and hearty vegetable casserole recipe
This hearty casserole is packed with wholesome ingredients. You'll first need to heat some olive oil in a pan and brown the bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs. Next, the onion and garlic are sauteed before they're combined with flour, carrots, and celery. The remaining ingredients are then added before it's time to slow-bake everything in the oven — those are cremini mushrooms, baby potatoes, peas (frozen or canned will do), chicken broth, lemon juice, dried thyme, dried rosemary, bay leaves, white wine, and some salt and pepper to taste.
Step 1: Heat some oil
Add olive oil to a large oven-safe pot and place over high heat.
Step 2: Brown the chicken thighs
Add chicken thighs and brown well on both sides, about 5 minutes per side. Remove the chicken, leaving any fat and juices in the pot, and set aside.
Step 3: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 325 F.
Step 4: Saute some onion and garlic
Add onion and garlic to the pot and saute for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.
Step 5: Add carrot and celery
Add carrot and celery and stir well.
Step 6: Add the flour
Sprinkle over the flour and stir through, cooking for another minute.
Step 7: Add the remaining ingredients
Add mushrooms, potatoes, peas, chicken broth, lemon juice, thyme, rosemary, bay leaves, and white wine. Stir well.
Step 8: Add the browned chicken
Return the chicken thighs to the pot.
Step 9: Bake
Cover pot with a lid and bake for 1 hour.
Step 10: Garnish and serve
Garnish with chopped parsley, if desired, before serving.
Can you switch up the ingredients in this chicken and hearty vegetable casserole?
This chicken and vegetable casserole is a super versatile recipe, allowing you to customize the ingredients to suit your tastes and preferences. Feel free to experiment with different vegetables to add your personal touch to this comforting dish. Swap out the mushrooms for bell peppers, or include leeks for an extra layer of sweet and savory flavor. You can also play with the herbs, introducing sage, marjoram, or oregano to the mix.
For a heartier casserole, consider incorporating sweet potatoes or butternut squash, bringing a touch of natural sweetness to the dish. If you're looking to enhance the umami factor, add a splash of soy or Worcestershire sauce. Whether you're catering to different dietary preferences or simply indulging in culinary creativity, this casserole is easy to make uniquely yours. So, grab your favorite ingredients and don't hesitate to get creative!
Can I make this chicken and hearty vegetable casserole in a slow cooker?
This casserole can be prepared in the slow cooker instead of the oven, making it a convenient and time-saving option for busy days. To adapt this recipe, begin by browning the chicken thighs and sauteing the onions and garlic in a pan as per the original instructions. Stir in the flour, cook for a minute, then transfer everything (including all the remaining ingredients) into the slow cooker. Allow it to work its magic on a low setting for 6-8 hours or on high for 3-4 hours, ensuring the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are tender.
Slow cooking enhances the flavors of this casserole, allowing them to meld and intensify over time. The result is a succulent and comforting dish with minimal effort — the perfect solution for those seeking the convenience of a one-pot meal with the added luxury of a slow-cooked taste.
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 pounds skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs
- 1 onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 carrots, peeled and diced
- 2 stalks celery, diced
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 5 ounces cremini mushrooms, sliced
- 1 pound baby potatoes, halved
- ¾ cup (frozen or canned) peas
- 2 cups chicken broth
- Juice of ½ lemon
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
- 2 bay leaves
- ½ cup white wine
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish
|Calories per Serving
|542
|Total Fat
|31.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|150.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|30.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.8 g
|Total Sugars
|5.7 g
|Sodium
|1,056.6 mg
|Protein
|31.3 g