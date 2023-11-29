Biscochitos Are The New Mexican Shortbread Cookies Perfect For The Holidays

The holidays are the best time to bake cookies and share them with your friends and family. One of New Mexico's favorite Christmas cookies is the aromatic biscochito. This iconic holiday treat is passed down through generations of family bakers, preserving the cookie's legacy and cultural significance. Not only are these cookies a popular choice during the holiday season, but biscochitos are often eaten at special celebrations like weddings, baptisms, or anniversaries.

In Spanish, "biscochito" is used as a term of endearment that means "little cookie," and the basic recipe is so simple that it only contains four main ingredients. While butter can be used in this recipe, Norteño culture dictates that true biscochitos are made with lard and won't taste quite the same without it. Think of them as a zesty sugar cookie infused with hints of licorice from anise seeds, the cookie's signature ingredient. Not to be mistaken with star anise, which does have a similar flavor but is part of a completely different plant family, anise seeds are used to give biscochitos a distinctly warm spice.