Whatever Happened To Doritos' Rollitos?

It's a sad day when any snack suddenly vanishes from grocery store shelves. The disappearance of Doritos' Rollitos was no different. Introduced to the world of munchies in 2004, these tube-shaped chips were quite literally a standard, triangular Dorito rolled up in the style of a taquito, making them easy to pop into your mouth a handful at a time. They were available in four flavors: Nacho Cheesier, Zesty Taco, Cooler Ranch, and Queso Picante.

"We've taken the bold taste and big crunch of Doritos and rolled it into a bite-sized shape that's way easier to eat," proclaimed one commercial for the snack that featured Mia Hamm as the star. Sadly, Rollitos didn't see quite as much success as the soccer phenom. The tubular chips were sent to the snack graveyard by 2005.

There does not appear to be a confirmed reason for their discontinuation. While reviews weren't necessarily glowing, they weren't terrible, either. The Spokesman-Review awarded the Zesty Taco and Nacho Cheesier flavors three and four stars, respectively. Another reviewer, meanwhile, gave the Cooler Ranch Rollitos a rating of 6 out of 10, noting that they were a bit lacking in flavor. However, Doritos did see a multi-year decline in sales in the early 2000s that resulted in a major rebranding in 2006. Rollitos could have been part of the rebrand to save the company money and make room for even newer products.