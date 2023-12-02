Why You Can't Find McDonald's Fries At Disney Parks Anymore

This may be a reminder to some and news to others, but the Happiest Place on Earth used to sell McDonald's very own french fries. Thinly cut and perfectly salted, practically everyone can agree that McDonald's french fries are delicious — in fact, they're the fast food chain's best-selling item. Thanks to a Disney-McDonald's partnership, this hot-and-crispy snack was once sought after in Disney's theme parks, but unfortunately, the Golden Arches' fries at Disney parks are now a memory of the distant past.

Guests who strolled through Disneyland (or Disney World) enjoying fresh McDonald's french fries haven't been able to do so since 2008. In 1998, the companies' business partnership formed, and they developed a contract in which McDonald's would promote Disney content and, in exchange, the restaurant chain could open locations inside and around Disney parks. In accordance with these terms, McDonald's french fry stands began popping up all over the parks, kicking off a solid 10-year run. In 2007, however, Disney chose not to renew the contract, and much to the sadness of french fry fans, all traces of McDonald's disappeared from the parks in 2008.