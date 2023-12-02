14 Gourmet Food Cooking Techniques To Show Off Your Culinary Skills

If you've ever been to a fancy-schmany restaurant, then you may have had a clear consommé that's packed with powerful flavors. It might look like weak tea because the stock has been clarified, but the notes are rich and deep. It's a great gourmet food technique that creates delicate-looking dishes that taste incredible. You can serve consommé by itself, but you can also clarify a stock and use this for other dishes. After adding lots of ingredients to a pot with water and letting it bubble away, you need to take them all out. Strain with cheesecloth to start. Mix egg whites, with or without water, and add to the remaining stock. Heat, stirring in the egg, and leave for a few minutes off the heat before straining once again.

This is called an egg raft and it's a way of getting all the little bits out of the liquid so that you're left with a clear broth. You can also add egg whites along with stock ingredients before simmering. Remove the scum that rises to the top from time to time. Once the stock is ready, strain. Clarification can also be applied to butter. Clarify butter for gourmet seafood dips by melting butter, then removing the foam and separating the clear liquid from the opaque bits by pouring it out of the pan.