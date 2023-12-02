Pomegranate Is The Perfect Ingredient To Give New Year's Champagne Flair

New Year's festivities are chock-full of superstition surrounding food and drinks. Tradition dictates that on New Year's Day, we eat black-eyed peas to bring luck, something green for money, and pork for prosperity. However, the night before is all about the liquid diet. Popping a bottle of bubbly to ring in the new year is standard practice for many, but if you want to bring even more good energy into January, put a few pomegranate seeds in your glass before toasting to the future.

There's a reason we eat pomegranates on New Year's Eve. They symbolize good fortune, which is exactly why they make an excellent addition to your champagne. For example, in Greek culture, it's common to smash open a pomegranate on New Year's. The bigger the splatter, the more good fortune you'll experience in the next year. Pomegranates are also seen throughout Greek mythology, particularly in association with Persephone, the goddess of harvest and fertility. Incorporating pomegranate into your New Year's celebration will not only stack the odds more in your favor but will also infuse your drink with elevated fruity notes.