Takis Are So Beloved They've Even Been Made Into Cocktails

You're likely familiar with Takis. They're crunchy, they're spicy, they're beloved, and now they are getting the boozy treatment. Taki-lovers of TikTok have started transforming the cult-favorite ultra-hot rolled tortilla chips into cocktails, and we aren't sure how to feel about it. If you've spent much time on the internet, you're probably fairly familiar with Takis and the many viral challenges surrounding them, like seeing who can eat the most in a race against the clock, or who can eat them for the longest time without stopping. But this new cocktail (dare we say, Taktail?) trend doesn't seem as punishing.

The level of complexity of the cocktails varies. Some garnish a glass of boozy punch with the rolled Takis. Others take time to infuse spirits like vodka or tequila with the chips in the Original, Fuego, Blue Heat, and other Takis flavors. People also coat the rim of their glasses with crushed Takis, or give the chips a turn in the cocktail shaker with the rest of the cocktail's ingredients. While some recipes sent shivers up our spines, like one that included blue Hawaiian punch with a soggy Takis garnish, others didn't seem so bad, like a Taki-dusted margarita.