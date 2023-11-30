Takis Are So Beloved They've Even Been Made Into Cocktails
You're likely familiar with Takis. They're crunchy, they're spicy, they're beloved, and now they are getting the boozy treatment. Taki-lovers of TikTok have started transforming the cult-favorite ultra-hot rolled tortilla chips into cocktails, and we aren't sure how to feel about it. If you've spent much time on the internet, you're probably fairly familiar with Takis and the many viral challenges surrounding them, like seeing who can eat the most in a race against the clock, or who can eat them for the longest time without stopping. But this new cocktail (dare we say, Taktail?) trend doesn't seem as punishing.
The level of complexity of the cocktails varies. Some garnish a glass of boozy punch with the rolled Takis. Others take time to infuse spirits like vodka or tequila with the chips in the Original, Fuego, Blue Heat, and other Takis flavors. People also coat the rim of their glasses with crushed Takis, or give the chips a turn in the cocktail shaker with the rest of the cocktail's ingredients. While some recipes sent shivers up our spines, like one that included blue Hawaiian punch with a soggy Takis garnish, others didn't seem so bad, like a Taki-dusted margarita.
Is a Takis cocktail that crazy?
At first, we'll admit we had a bit of a knee-jerk reaction to these drinks. We blame that at least partially on the ultra-vibrant, artificial colors of some of the Takis cocktails. But when you break down the flavor components of Takis, there is some logic behind these concoctions. Spicy margaritas have become massively popular over the last few years, usually featuring jalapenos or other peppery-infused simple syrups or booze. Takis Fuego is known for its citrusy but mouth-puckeringly spicy flavors, not unlike the spicy margarita. So it's not that wild to give Takis a long soak in tequila before mixing up a batch of spicy margs. Plus, there are other savory drinks we happily sip on at brunch that can easily accommodate spicy flavors. Bloody marys and micheladas would do well with a sprinkling of Taki dust or a Taki stir stick.
One thing that does give us pause about this happy marriage between Takis and cocktails, though, is that these are corn chips we're talking about, and in addition to those bright flavors, the corn will likely come through if you infuse the chips whole, even with proper straining. But if your mouth can handle the heat and your stomach can manage both the potent spice and alcohol at once, Takis cocktails may be worth a shot.