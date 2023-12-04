Gingerbread White Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe
Get your festive baking started with these delectable gingerbread white chocolate chip cookies, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. This Christmassy twist on a classic cookie combines the warm, spicy flavors of gingerbread with the creamy indulgence of white chocolate chips. Brown sugar and vanilla add an extra element of deliciously sweet, caramelized flavors too. The result is a delightful treat that perfectly captures the essence of the holiday season.
It couldn't be simpler to whip up a batch of these tasty spiced cookies. You can easily make the dough and store it in the fridge for up to four days until you're ready to make the cookies, for those think-ahead bakers. Once baked to golden perfection, these cookies boast a chewy interior and a satisfying crunch on the edges — the ultimate texture combination that will have you reaching for more. Whether you're sharing them with loved ones or enjoying a quiet moment of indulgence, these gingerbread white chocolate chip cookies are sure to become a seasonal favorite.
Gather the ingredients for these gingerbread white chocolate chip cookies
You'll simply need a handful of pantry and refrigerator staples to make these delicious cookies. All told, you'll need softened butter, brown sugar, an egg, vanilla extract, all purpose flour, baking soda, ground ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and white chocolate chips.
Step 1: Beat butter and sugar
Beat the butter and brown sugar in the bowl of an electric stand mixer on medium speed until smooth.
Step 2: Add egg and vanilla
Add the egg and vanilla extract and beat to combine.
Step 3: Whisk dry ingredients
In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
Step 4: Combine wet and dry ingredients
Add the flour mixture to mixer bowl and beat until combined into a thick cookie dough.
Step 5: Add the chocolate chips
Add the white chocolate chips and mix on low until combined.
Step 6: Roll into balls
Take handfuls of the cookie dough, roll into 12 balls and place on lined baking sheets. Chill in the fridge for 1 hour.
Step 7: Preheat oven
Once the cookies are nearly done chilling, preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 8: Bake
Bake the cookies for 12-14 minutes or until they just start to turn golden around the edges.
Step 10: Cool the cookies before serving
Leave on the baking sheets to cool for about 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely before serving.
Can you switch up the ingredients in these gingerbread white chocolate chip cookies?
There is plenty of room for creativity when it comes to these gingerbread white chocolate chip cookies. Feel free to experiment and personalize the recipe to suit your taste preferences. For a nutty crunch, consider adding a handful of chopped pecans or walnuts to the dough. You can also enhance the festive spirit by incorporating a sprinkle of orange zest, giving the cookies a citrusy kick. If you're a fan of a more intense spice profile, adjust the quantities of ginger, cinnamon, or nutmeg to match your preference.
For a richer twist, swap the white chocolate chips for dark chocolate chunks or even caramel bits. You could even dip half of the baked cookies into some melted dark chocolate for an eye-catching finish! There are so many options for customization here, so unleash your inner baker and make these gingerbread white chocolate chip cookies uniquely yours.
What pairs well with gingerbread white chocolate chip cookies?
Indulging in the warm, spiced goodness of our gingerbread white chocolate chip cookies is a treat in itself, but why not take it to the next level with some delightful pairings? A classic choice is a glass of cold milk — its cool, creamy flavor complements the warm spices perfectly, adding a comforting touch to every bite. If you're feeling a bit more adventurous, pair these cookies with a scoop of vanilla or caramel ice cream. You could even assemble a wonderfully indulgent ice cream cookie sandwich!
For a sophisticated twist, serve alongside a hot cup of chai tea or a fragrant spiced latte. The aromatic notes of the tea or coffee beautifully complement the gingerbread spices, making it a delightful choice for a cozy afternoon treat. Whether you're keeping things simple or adding your perfect pairing, these gingerbread white chocolate chip cookies are sure to elevate your snacking experience.
- ½ cup butter, softened
- 1 cup light brown sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- ¾ teaspoon baking soda
- 2 teaspoons ground ginger
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 ½ cups white chocolate chips
|Calories per Serving
|313
|Total Fat
|15.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|40.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|40.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.7 g
|Total Sugars
|24.4 g
|Sodium
|108.8 mg
|Protein
|4.0 g