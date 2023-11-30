Dunkin' Is Ringing In The Holidays With Martini Glasses And Cocktail Shakers

Martha Stewart is one of pop culture's most trusted experts on entertaining and hosting, so it's no surprise that she was Dunkin's collaborator of choice for its new line of supplies designed to make you the ultimate holiday host. Dunkin' is best known for its coffee and donuts, but since the release of its dangerously delicious Spiked Iced Teas, as well as its Dunkin' Spiked Coffees, it's clear that the brand is getting in on the booze game. Its latest offering is a branded martini shaker and glasses, so you can pledge your allegiance to the coffee giant even after the clock strikes Happy Hour.

According to a press release, starting at 12 p.m. E.S.T. on December 1, you can purchase your shaker and glasses on ShopDunkin.com. If you're a member of the Dunkin' Rewards loyalty program, you've got access starting November 30. The colorful and festive Dunkin' Holiday Martini Shaker will cost you $25, and you can snag the matching martini glasses for $20 each.