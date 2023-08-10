Why Aren't Dunkin' Spiked Coffees Branded As Drunkin'?
Leave it to Dunkin' to brew up a new product, specifically for the 21 and over set. Dunkin' is apparently getting into the alcoholic beverage game with the as-yet-to-be-released new canned spiked iced tea and iced coffee drinks. According to a statement from Dunkin', "Dunkin' is brewing up something special (and spiked) for adult iced coffee and iced tea lovers. While we can't confirm any new additions to Dunkin's lineup of ready-to-drink products at this time, stay tuned for more news soon!"
With the coffee beverages containing 6% alcohol by volume and the tea containing 5%, they are on par with the alcohol amount in a standard beer. Customers could potentially make Dunkin' a one-stop all-day affair, with a hot coffee for breakfast, a donut for snack, and an alcoholic beverage for a five o'clock happy hour.
The new spiked beverages are said to be produced in partnership with Harpoon Brewery. It's not the first time the two businesses have partnered up to bring people coffee and donut-flavored beer. The brewery has been releasing the Dunkin-inspired brews since 2017, and in 2022, released another collaboration with more flavors. On the Dunkin' Spiked website, it shows eager customers have their choice of four different flavors for both iced coffees and iced teas. Each beverage comes in easy-to-sip packs of 12-ounce cans or a single-serve 19.2-ounce can.
There are flavors for everyone
The spiked iced tees come in four flavors: slightly sweet, half & half, strawberry dragonfruit, and mango pineapple. The half-and-half is a combination of iced tea and lemonade, while the slightly sweet has a hint of lemon flavor. The spiked iced coffee flavors are original, caramel, mocha, and vanilla. Depending on the tea or the coffee, customers can purchase the cans in a multipack, or individual, larger-sized cans. Unfortunately for fans, the cans are not yet available for purchase. The website, which is still under construction as of this writing, has a space for customers to enter their zip code to see where the nearest beverages can be found. There's also no word yet on if the drinks will be available in liquor stores or in grocery stores. While customers wait for the line of Dunkin' spiked beverages to drop, they can pop into a store to get an iced coffee or mango pineapple refresher.
Even though many people haven't heard about canned hard coffee, Dunkin' isn't the first and only brand getting in on the game. Pabst Brewing released its version of canned spiked coffees in 2019, although they were discontinued three years later.