Why Aren't Dunkin' Spiked Coffees Branded As Drunkin'?

Leave it to Dunkin' to brew up a new product, specifically for the 21 and over set. Dunkin' is apparently getting into the alcoholic beverage game with the as-yet-to-be-released new canned spiked iced tea and iced coffee drinks. According to a statement from Dunkin', "Dunkin' is brewing up something special (and spiked) for adult iced coffee and iced tea lovers. While we can't confirm any new additions to Dunkin's lineup of ready-to-drink products at this time, stay tuned for more news soon!"

With the coffee beverages containing 6% alcohol by volume and the tea containing 5%, they are on par with the alcohol amount in a standard beer. Customers could potentially make Dunkin' a one-stop all-day affair, with a hot coffee for breakfast, a donut for snack, and an alcoholic beverage for a five o'clock happy hour.

The new spiked beverages are said to be produced in partnership with Harpoon Brewery. It's not the first time the two businesses have partnered up to bring people coffee and donut-flavored beer. The brewery has been releasing the Dunkin-inspired brews since 2017, and in 2022, released another collaboration with more flavors. On the Dunkin' Spiked website, it shows eager customers have their choice of four different flavors for both iced coffees and iced teas. Each beverage comes in easy-to-sip packs of 12-ounce cans or a single-serve 19.2-ounce can.