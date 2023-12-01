How To Clean Melted Plastic Out Of Your Oven

When Carrie Bradshaw revealed that she stored her Manolo Blahniks in the oven on "Sex and the City," she inspired a train of thought that had never occurred to some people before: When kitchen space is tight, use the oven for extra storage. But because the items most people keep in the oven are likely more mundane than $1,000 shoes (i.e., snacks, plastic-wrapped baked goods, extra kitchen utensils, etc.), it can be easy to forget what, exactly, is inside.

If you've made the mistake of turning on the oven before removing its not-so-heat-safe contents, you might be left with a mess of melted plastic on your oven rack. Because melted plastic can release gases like benzene, dioxins, and toluene into the air — which can be damaging to the respiratory and nervous systems, according to the National Library of Medicine — it's imperative that the plastic is removed before the oven is turned on again. As such, you might want to avoid using the oven's self-cleaning mechanism, which utilizes extremely high temperatures to reduce stuck-on food to ash. Not only can doing so fill your house with potentially harmful fumes, but it also could present a fire hazard.