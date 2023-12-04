Enhance The Flavor Of Your Carrot Cake With Brown Sugar

When it comes to baked goods, there are few things quite like the unusual combination of vegetables and dessert that create carrot cake. Subtle spices like cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg contrast perfectly with sweet, delicious cream cheese icing. There's one simple trick that can add even more complexity to your next carrot cake, though.

It's as easy as adding (or increasing the amount of) brown sugar in your cake batter. You can replace up to half of the white sugar with brown. This will strongly enhance the caramel and molasses notes in the finished product.

Mashed recipe developer Mark Beahm's carrot cake recipe calls for a cup each of white and brown sugar but those looking for an even more pronounced flavor can increase the brown sugar side of this ratio while keeping the overall amount of sugar the same. Keep in mind that this could alter the texture of your cake somewhat. Brown sugar picks up more moisture and is more dense than white sugar, producing a heavier but more moist final product.