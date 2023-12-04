Drunken Goat Is The Spanish Cheese That's Soaked In Red Wine

Cheesemaking has evolved greatly from when it first began some 8,000 to 10,000 years ago, resulting in a vast global industry that produces more than 1,800 unique cheese varieties today. From traditional classics like cheddar to more innovative creations with exotic herbs and spices, cheese is an integral part of countless cuisines around the world. One of the more unique options out there is drunken goat cheese.

Manufactured in the Murcia province of southeastern Spain, drunken goat cheese owes its name to its production process. The smooth and creamy cheese is made from pasteurized goat's milk, which is curdled, drained, and then immersed in a bath of red wine. This manufacturing process not only imparts the rind with a vibrant burgundy hue but also infuses the cheese with a subtle, fruity flavor and aroma. The purple rind contributes to the cheese's aesthetic appeal, standing in stark contrast to its ivory-white interior.

Whether served as a part of a cheese board or incorporated into dishes such as pasta or quiche, drunken goat cheese can add a fun twist to any culinary experience. Keep reading to find out more about this Spanish specialty.