Festive Spices And How To Use Them In Your Holiday Cooking

Looking for festive ways to impart the flavor of the holidays into your next meal? Look no further than this post! In the whirlwind of preparing for the holidays, it can sometimes feel like a challenging task to pull together special dishes that reflect the flavor of the season without going overboard with your time, effort, and money. Thankfully, there are a few simple spices and flavorings out there that can take your holiday entrees and baked goods from drab to fab in an instant -– and what's not to love about that?

In this post, you'll find a hodgepodge of spices that we believe will provide major upgrades to your holiday cooking and baking this season. Please note that while most of the ingredients mentioned here are spices in their true form, some only reside in your spice cabinet but may not technically be considered a spice. Either way, consider these additions worthy of the next Christmas dinner or holiday bake-off -– so pull out your grocery list and get ready. We're ready to spice things up right now!