Australian McDonald's Big Brekkie Burger Deserves A Spot On American Menus

There are various memes across the internet about Australia's wildlife that might make you think twice about taking a trip Down Under. However, after seeing what the continent serves at its McDonald's restaurants (or Macca's), you may be ready to take on the scariest of critters just to get a bite.

From the Tim Tam chocolate McFlurry to ham and cheese toasties, McDonald's in Australia offers several delectable eats you can't find north of the equator. If there's one thing from Macca's that we wish we could bring back to the ole U.S. of A., it would have to be the Big Brekkie Burger.

A mouthwatering amalgamation of McDonald's beloved breakfast and lunch menus, this massive handheld features an Australian beef hamburger patty topped with a hashbrown, bacon, cheese, and one of those signature round, freshly-cracked eggs. The components are piled high between a sesame seed bun and doused in barbecue sauce, creating an a.m. meal that Aussie YouTuber Greg's Kitchen said they could "hardly fault."

"All the flavors really mix in well together, and you can taste every one of them really well," they said in a review video posted shortly after the breakfast sammie debuted in 2018. The YouTuber particularly enjoyed the addition of barbeque sauce, which they said gave the burger some "depth," ultimately giving the Big Brekkie Burger an impressive 9.1 out of 10 score.