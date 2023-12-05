Costco's Cherished Peanut Butter Pretzels Are, At Last, Spotted Again
Every once in a while, it seems like one of the only snacks powerful enough to hit all the bases — salty, sweet, crunchy, and creamy — can be found in large tubs at Costco. Of course, we're talking about the store brand Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels. The satisfying, peanut butter-filled nuggets are a coveted grocery item to many, especially since they're not always in stock at local stores.
Sometimes, this can be the case if they fly off the shelves due to their sheer popularity. But, according to the Costco subreddit, in the fall of 2023, customers couldn't find their beloved peanut butter pretzels due to an alleged massive recall. However, the company never officially listed the product on the recall page of its website. While the sudden removal disappointed loyalists, let's be honest; No one wants to munch on stale pretzels, right?
Not to worry, though, as it appears the Costco favorite is back — at least for now. And boy, are fans excited to get their hands on the pretzel nugs again!
Kirkland peanut butter pretzels are back on shelves
Well, as the adage goes, good things come to those who wait. On Saturday, December 2, one neighborly Redditor shared a photo of several tubs of the Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels in stock at their local Costco in Colorado. "Got two just in case," they wrote. Another relieved user chimed in, "Good grief glad to hear it! We always keep these in the house." "Omg! Omg! Omg! Putting on my coat right now," yet another wrote. If you ask these folks, there's no such thing as having too many peanut butter pretzel nuggets in the pantry. And apparently, some shoppers once again have the chance to snag a big ol' container... or two.
Weighing in at a whopping 3 pounds, 7 ounces, each container of Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels costs a little over $10. If you're planning a trip to Costco anytime soon, it may be a good idea to call ahead to check availability. You can also check Costco.com before heading out the door.