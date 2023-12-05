Costco's Cherished Peanut Butter Pretzels Are, At Last, Spotted Again

Every once in a while, it seems like one of the only snacks powerful enough to hit all the bases — salty, sweet, crunchy, and creamy — can be found in large tubs at Costco. Of course, we're talking about the store brand Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels. The satisfying, peanut butter-filled nuggets are a coveted grocery item to many, especially since they're not always in stock at local stores.

Sometimes, this can be the case if they fly off the shelves due to their sheer popularity. But, according to the Costco subreddit, in the fall of 2023, customers couldn't find their beloved peanut butter pretzels due to an alleged massive recall. However, the company never officially listed the product on the recall page of its website. While the sudden removal disappointed loyalists, let's be honest; No one wants to munch on stale pretzels, right?

Not to worry, though, as it appears the Costco favorite is back — at least for now. And boy, are fans excited to get their hands on the pretzel nugs again!