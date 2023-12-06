How Much Time It Actually Takes To Cook Bone-In Ham

To bone or not to bone? Ahh, the great ham debate. While each has pros and cons, we won't get into them now because it's probably pretty safe to assume that you've already settled on the former. Once you've obtained your bony bounty, all that remains is to heat it and eat it. The timetable for the latter action is up to you, but we're here to help with the former.

If your bone-in ham is pre-cooked, as should be disclosed on the package (hint: most store-bought hams do tend to be), a general guideline is to cook bone-in ham at 325 F anywhere from 15 to 18 minutes per pound for a whole ham and between 18 and 24 minutes per pound for a half ham. If you'll be using a meat thermometer, a reading of 140 F should indicate that the meat is warm all the way through. Should you happen to have obtained the elusive raw bone-in ham, you will need to make sure that the meat reaches 145 F. To do this, it'll need between 18 and 20 minutes per pound if whole or 22 to 25 minutes if cut in half. FoodSafety.gov, however, adds a curious caveat: If you have a pre-cooked ham that's been repackaged outside the location where it was first processed, it'll need to be heated to 165 F. The site didn't explain why, but food safety is (literally) the name of its game, so disregard that recommendation at your peril.