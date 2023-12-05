Fireball Gets 'Fancy' With Champagne Bottle, Glass Flutes, And Caviar

When you think of flavored whisky, the first images that come to mind are probably of late nights at the bar or college frat parties, not fancy soirees or holiday dinners with the family. Fireball Whisky has decided that perception needs to change. After introducing Fireball Dragnum in August, the brand decided the sleek, champagne-style bottle was the perfect centerpiece for its new, exclusive holiday package — the Fireball Dragnum Classy Collection.

Two crystal shot glass flutes, Dragon Egg Caviar, and a giant bottle of Fireball Dragnum packaged in a sleek gift box might give anyone the impression that this is a subdued version of Fireball, but you would be mistaken. The crystal champagne flutes are shot glasses sitting on elegant stems. And the caviar? Those convinced that cinnamon liqueur would be the worst spirit to pair with caviar needn't worry. The texture and appearance of this "caviar" may fool some, but the cinnamon flavor and lack of fish eggs end the charade quickly. This "champagne" may have the traditional wire cage, foil wrapping, and cork-like topper of our favorite bubbly drink, but one sip of the classic spicy sweet taste provides the warmth that only comes from Fireball Whisky.