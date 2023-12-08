Sandwich Chains That Serve The Lowest And Highest Quality Breads

Let's face it. Bread is important, especially when it comes to building a sandwich. Sure, the toppings play a major role in how it tastes, but a hard, dry, or crumbly bread can easily detract from what could have been an amazing sammie. And on the flip side, a perfectly tender pillowy loaf with just the right amount of bite can make up for what would otherwise be an average sandwich.

When it comes to determining which popular sandwich chains have the lowest and highest quality bread, we first like to look at ingredients. After all, if it tastes good but contains crappy ingredients, can it really be described as high quality? Still, we know there's a little more to it than that — some of our favorite foods aren't quite so perfect nutritionally. Thus, we've also taken the opinion of customers into account, especially for establishments that tend to be a bit shy when it comes to revealing the ingredients they use.

The results of our research were rather interesting, and we even found ourselves a bit surprised at some of our discoveries. So, without further ado, let's dive into which sandwich shops have the lowest and highest quality bread overall.