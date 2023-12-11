The Step Geoffrey Zakarian Takes To Elevate Egg Whites For Soufflé

If you really want to impress your guests at your next gathering, consider serving up a soufflé for dessert. Soufflés are notoriously difficult, even for chefs, but with the right tips and tricks, even a home chef can master soufflé cooking. What makes a soufflé so impressive is the lightness and height of the peaks when it comes out of the oven. We can thank egg whites for their role in ensuring an airy and fluffy soufflé. Chef Geoffrey Zakraian knows a thing or two about soufflés, as he spent his formative cooking years making 150 soufflés per day.

Zakarian has a special trick to ensure added height to his favorite dessert recipe. He shares, "If you put a touch of salt, vinegar or cream of tartar [in the batter], it will help" with expanding the egg whites. Cream of tartar is considered a stabilizer for egg whites. Air is added to the egg whites when beaten, and the cream of tartar, or another acidic ingredient like vinegar, helps prevent the air from deflating. Salt is an option that will work to tighten the bubbles in the whites while adding some flavor. For this reason, you may want to add salt to savory soufflés for its double benefit.