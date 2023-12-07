Cook Frozen Dumplings In Alfredo Sauce For A Hot And Cheesy Upgrade

Boil 'em, fry 'em, steam 'em, or stew 'em... However you choose to prepare your dumplings, you'll surely enjoy these little packages of love. And unless you insist on trying them raw, you can't go wrong with them.

As simple as they are, making dumplings from scratch can be quite a chore, so it's always a good idea to have frozen dumplings on hand when you need a quick yet delicious meal. To make your dumplings even more delicious, give them a creamy, cheesy upgrade by cooking them in Alfredo sauce.

Because of their similarity with pasta dishes like ravioli and tortellini, dumplings go perfectly with alfredo sauce. The best part? It will take you less than an hour to prepare this dish. The dumplings will soak up all the creamy goodness from the sauce as they cook. Dumplings such as mandu, wontons, momo, and gyoza are perfect since they have flour wrappers that don't go soggy and dissolve. On the other hand, dumplings with bun-like wrappers, like bao, will fall apart in the sauce.