Cook Frozen Dumplings In Alfredo Sauce For A Hot And Cheesy Upgrade
Boil 'em, fry 'em, steam 'em, or stew 'em... However you choose to prepare your dumplings, you'll surely enjoy these little packages of love. And unless you insist on trying them raw, you can't go wrong with them.
As simple as they are, making dumplings from scratch can be quite a chore, so it's always a good idea to have frozen dumplings on hand when you need a quick yet delicious meal. To make your dumplings even more delicious, give them a creamy, cheesy upgrade by cooking them in Alfredo sauce.
Because of their similarity with pasta dishes like ravioli and tortellini, dumplings go perfectly with alfredo sauce. The best part? It will take you less than an hour to prepare this dish. The dumplings will soak up all the creamy goodness from the sauce as they cook. Dumplings such as mandu, wontons, momo, and gyoza are perfect since they have flour wrappers that don't go soggy and dissolve. On the other hand, dumplings with bun-like wrappers, like bao, will fall apart in the sauce.
Elevate your dumpling experience
Dumplings come in all shapes and sizes with nearly countless options for fillings, and while they will undoubtedly taste delicious with Alfredo, you can take things to the next level with some customization. Ingredients like powdered garlic, paprika, mushrooms, and shrimp pair well with the sauce. You can also add spinach or arugula or pair Alfredo dumplings with white wines such as Pinot Grigio and Chardonnay to balance the flavors.
When cooking dumplings in Alfredo sauce, don't let them sit for too long since they will start to fall apart. Cooking too many dumplings at once is also not a good idea because they might stick together and cook unevenly. Depending on their size, the type of filling, and the thickness of the dough, dumplings may take 5 to 15 minutes to cook, so plan accordingly. Remember, undercooked dumplings are always better than overcooked ones! If you don't want to risk them falling apart, you can pre-cook the dumplings and add them to the sauce later.