Tex-Mex Chicken Pot Pie Recipe
Recipe developer Patterson Watkins brings us this Tex-Mex chicken pot pie, where traditional American comfort food meets the vibrant spices and ingredients of Southwestern cuisine. Watkins tells us, "This pot pie is all Tex-Mex, baby! You have the chili pepper trinity: poblano, jalapeño, chipotle, which provide pops of fresh heat as well as smoky undertones. You have that classic Tex-Mex spice combo; cumin, coriander, and oregano, totally infusing the gravy with savory flavor and aromatics." This dish promises a delightful twist on the familiar, creating a savory and satisfying experience that will have your family and friends asking for seconds.
As we approach the colder months, Watkins tells us all about the foods that she seeks out this time of year. She says, "Once the temperatures start dropping into the chilly digits, that's when I start dipping into the heartier, soul-warming, recipes. Pot pies being chief among them." We love that this version of a pot pie utilizes a jalapeño cheddar cornbread instead of pie dough to really capture the Tex-Mex vibes. So, roll up your sleeves, gather your ingredients, and let's embark on a flavorful adventure that brings together the best of both worlds in a single, delicious dish.
Gather your Tex-Mex chicken pot pie ingredients
Step 1: Heat oil in skillet
Heat olive oil in a large, oven-proof skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 2: Add veggies
Once hot, add the onion, bell peppers, poblano pepper, and garlic. Saute for 5 minutes or until the veggies are tender-crisp.
Step 3: Sprinkle in spices
Add the cumin, coriander, and oregano to the skillet, stir to combine with the veggies, and continue to saute for 1 minute more.
Step 4: Saute chicken
Add the chicken to the skillet, stir to combine, and continue to cook for 8-10 minutes or until the chicken is mostly cooked through.
Step 5: Add other ingredients
Add the chipotle peppers, tomatoes, soup, and broth to the skillet. Stir to combine and bring to a simmer.
Step 6: Pour in corn and beans
Once simmering, reduce heat to medium-low, and add the corn and black beans. Stir to combine and cook for 10 minutes or until the vegetables are tender and the chicken is cooked through.
Step 7: Whisk dry ingredients
Meanwhile, place the flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Whisk to combine.
Step 8: Mix wet ingredients
Place the milk, melted butter, and eggs in a small bowl. Whisk to combine.
Step 9: Combine cornbread batter
Pour the wet ingredients into the bowl with the dry ingredients and whisk to combine the batter.
Step 10: Make the cornbread more flavorful
Add 1 cup of the shredded cheddar, jalapeños, and half of the scallions to the bowl with the batter and stir to combine.
Step 11: Season filling
Once the filling has finished cooking, season to taste with salt and pepper.
Step 12: Preheat oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 13: Scoop cornbread batter
Dollop or scoop the cornbread batter on top of the filling in the skillet.
Step 14: Spread it out evenly
Using a spoon or spatula, spread the cornbread batter out evenly, covering the top of the skillet as best as possible.
Step 15: Place on baking sheet
Place the skillet on a large baking sheet (to catch any bubbling drips) and sprinkle the cornbread topping with the remaining ¼ cup of cheddar cheese.
Step 16: Bake
Place in the oven and bake for 30-40 minutes or until the cornbread topping is golden brown and cooked through.
Step 17: Serve
Remove the pot pie from the oven and divide between plates. Sprinkle the portions of the pot pie with the reserved scallions before serving.
What pairs well with this Tex-Mex chicken pot pie?
Enhance your Tex-Mex Chicken Pot Pie experience by serving it with complementary side dishes that accentuate the flavors and add variety to your meal. Whip up a fresh avocado salsa with diced tomatoes, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, and lime juice. This adds a creamy, tangy component that complements the dish. A classic Tex-Mex condiment like guacamole provides a creamy and indulgent element. Serve with tortilla chips for a delightful pre-pie snack. Serve with tortilla chips or strips on the side for a fun and crunchy element. They can be used to scoop up the pot pie filling or enjoyed as a snack.
Watkins suggests, "This one pot meal definitely checks all the boxes for a complete plate, but I wouldn't scoff at a vinaigrette dressed side salad to balance the rich elements of the pot pie. Nor would I mind a tres leches dessert chaser, or an espresso, if you aren't looking forward to the post pot pie nap". We think she's got the right idea!
How can you customize this Tex-Mex chicken pot pie?
If you want to make some simple swaps to make this dish your own or to comply with dietary restrictions, feel free to do so. Watkins notes, "This recipe has you making the cornbread topping from scratch. If you're looking for a way to express-lane this pot pie, feel free to opt-in for boxed cornbread mix)....If you're looking for a vegetarian take on this recipe, feel free to ditch the chicken for an alternative."
Otherwise, feel free to add in or remove filling components to your liking. Adjust the spice level to your liking by increasing or decreasing the amount of chili powder, cumin, or jalapeños. Add a dash of hot sauce or diced green chilies for extra heat. Experiment with different cheese options for the topping. Monterey Jack, pepper jack, or a blend of Mexican cheeses can add unique flavors to the dish. Mix cooked rice into the filling for an extra layer of texture and heartiness. Spanish rice or cilantro-lime rice works well with the Tex-Mex theme.
- For the pot pie filling
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ cup chopped yellow onion
- ½ cup chopped yellow bell pepper
- ½ cup chopped red bell pepper
- ½ cup chopped orange bell pepper
- ½ cup chopped poblano pepper
- 4 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon ground coriander
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- 3 chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1 tablespoon minced chipotle peppers in adobo
- 1 (14.5-ounce) can fire roasted tomatoes
- 1 (10.5-ounce) can cream of chicken soup
- ¼ cup chicken broth (or water)
- 1 cup corn kernels (fresh or frozen)
- 1 (15.5-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- For the jalapeño cheddar cornbread
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ¾ cup yellow cornmeal
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 ¼ cup whole milk
- ¼ cup melted butter
- 2 eggs
- 1 ¼ cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1-2 jalapeños, sliced
- 1 cup fresh chopped scallions, divided
- Heat olive oil in a large, oven-proof skillet over medium-high heat.
- Once hot, add the onion, bell peppers, poblano pepper, and garlic. Saute for 5 minutes or until the veggies are tender-crisp.
- Add the cumin, coriander, and oregano to the skillet, stir to combine with the veggies, and continue to saute for 1 minute more.
- Add the chicken to the skillet, stir to combine, and continue to cook for 8-10 minutes or until the chicken is mostly cooked through.
- Add the chipotle peppers, tomatoes, soup, and broth to the skillet. Stir to combine and bring to a simmer.
- Once simmering, reduce heat to medium-low, and add the corn and black beans. Stir to combine and cook for 10 minutes or until the vegetables are tender and the chicken is cooked through.
- Meanwhile, place the flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Whisk to combine.
- Place the milk, melted butter, and eggs in a small bowl. Whisk to combine.
- Pour the wet ingredients into the bowl with the dry ingredients and whisk to combine the batter.
- Add 1 cup of the shredded cheddar, jalapeños, and half of the scallions to the bowl with the batter and stir to combine.
- Once the filling has finished cooking, season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Dollop or scoop the cornbread batter on top of the filling in the skillet.
- Using a spoon or spatula, spread the cornbread batter out evenly, covering the top of the skillet as best as possible.
- Place the skillet on a large baking sheet (to catch any bubbling drips) and sprinkle the cornbread topping with the remaining ¼ cup of cheddar cheese.
- Place in the oven and bake for 30-40 minutes or until the cornbread topping is golden brown and cooked through.
- Remove the pot pie from the oven and divide between plates. Sprinkle the portions of the pot pie with the reserved scallions before serving.