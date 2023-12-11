Tex-Mex Chicken Pot Pie Recipe

Recipe developer Patterson Watkins brings us this Tex-Mex chicken pot pie, where traditional American comfort food meets the vibrant spices and ingredients of Southwestern cuisine. Watkins tells us, "This pot pie is all Tex-Mex, baby! You have the chili pepper trinity: poblano, jalapeño, chipotle, which provide pops of fresh heat as well as smoky undertones. You have that classic Tex-Mex spice combo; cumin, coriander, and oregano, totally infusing the gravy with savory flavor and aromatics." This dish promises a delightful twist on the familiar, creating a savory and satisfying experience that will have your family and friends asking for seconds.

As we approach the colder months, Watkins tells us all about the foods that she seeks out this time of year. She says, "Once the temperatures start dropping into the chilly digits, that's when I start dipping into the heartier, soul-warming, recipes. Pot pies being chief among them." We love that this version of a pot pie utilizes a jalapeño cheddar cornbread instead of pie dough to really capture the Tex-Mex vibes. So, roll up your sleeves, gather your ingredients, and let's embark on a flavorful adventure that brings together the best of both worlds in a single, delicious dish.