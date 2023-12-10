How Do In-N-Out Burger Buns Differ From Other Chains'?

Debate all you want, but In-N-Out commonly satisfies the national appetite for top-tier hamburgers. It's a statistically proven fact that when push comes to shove, the California burger joint knows what it's doing. We've found devotees usually praise what's tucked inside the buns. The zip of secret sauce. The beef patties glued together by golden blankets of cheese. But the bun, holding those glorious contents together? That part tends to get way, way overlooked.

Those not under the spell of the yellow arrow — most of the U.S. population really, due to the chain's limited geography — might question how In-N-Out Burger's buns differ from other fast food chains. And while that's a fair point, it ignores the painstaking effort the West Coast institution puts into what's considered the foundation of its flagship product. A Mashed poll from December 2022 may have seen Chick-fil-A's buns come out on top, but between the scrupulously crafted recipe and freshly-baked quality, one should have no reservations about In-N-Out's toasted-to-perfection buns. Let's view how In-N-Out's buns are made before taking a look at how other franchises are doing it. Believe us, the difference is night and day.