Avoid A Big Mistake By Testing Your KitchenAid's Bowl Clearance

If you recently invested in a KitchenAid stand mixer, prepping to get ahead of some serious holiday baking, don't think you can just toss that baby on your countertop and start making cookie dough. You need to do one thing first. Likewise, if you've had a KitchenAid stand mixer for a while and feel like it's not working all that well, you might need to do the same thing. We're talking about testing your KitchnAid's bowl clearance or how much space is between the end of the mixer paddle and the bottom of the bowl. Too much space means uneven mixing; Too little could be a potential health hazard.

According to KitchenAid, testing your mixer's bowl clearance is easy. All you do is place your chosen attachment on the mixer, ensure the bowl is in place (just as it would be when mixing up a batch of brownies or some cookie dough), and then throw in a dime. Turn the mixer on and watch the coin. If the paddle doesn't touch the dime, it is too high. If the dime moves haphazardly or more than just a quarter-inch each time the paddle rotates, then the paddle is too low.