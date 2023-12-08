The Parchment Paper Trick For Removing Grease From Chicken Stock

Store-bought chicken stock is undeniably convenient, but it can't hold a candle to the homemade variety. Homemade stock is easy to prepare, and it's not only more flavorful than its processed counterpart but also more nutritious, as the simmering process allows more vitamins, proteins, and minerals to leach from the bones.

While chicken stock is typically made using a chicken carcass (i.e., the bones and cartilage left behind after the meat has been picked off), bits of chicken skin can also be included for a boost of flavor and collagen. But because collagen and connective tissues — which convert to gelatin when exposed to heat — eventually float to the surface in the form of a greasy film, many home cooks choose to remove this film, if only to make the dish more aesthetically pleasing.

You can easily skim the fat from chicken stock using specialized kitchen tools, like a fat-separating pitcher or a fat-skimming ladle. But if you're new to the stock-making game (or if you simply prefer a MacGyver method), there's a simple hack for achieving grease-free stock: Simply drag a few sheets of parchment paper over the surface.