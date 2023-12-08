The Time Jennifer Garner Turned Her 'Cooking Show' Into Prestige Drama

Jennifer Garner's "Pretend Cooking Show" has gained many fans on social media since it began on Facebook in 2017. This cooking show now seems far from pretend, as episodes have been regularly uploaded on Facebook, Instagram, and more recently TikTok. In one of 2023's many installments of this show, Garner turns a brown butter sage pasta recipe into prestige drama as she shows off both her acting and cooking skills.

In April of 2023, a miniseries that Garner starred in and produced, "The Last Thing He Told Me," was released on Apple TV. The series is based on a novel by Laura Dave and features a brown butter pasta made by Garner's character, Hannah. In Garner's "Pretend Cooking Show," she recreates this pasta from a recipe called, "Hannah's Brown Butter and Sage Pasta," and while doing so narrates the book's passage in which this pasta is referenced. The result is an episode that is shot and performed like a drama, culminating in an elevated pasta dish with butter browned to perfection.