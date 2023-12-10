Carla Hall And Nancy Silverton's Trick For The Creamiest Egg Salad

Egg salad is a simple, classic comfort food, but nearly every home cook has their own tips and tricks for the perfect version. To truly elevate your homemade egg salad, it's worth looking to some of the biggest names in the professional cooking world. One trick from two famous chefs can help make your egg salad creamier and more delicious than ever before.

The advice comes in an Instagram post from Carla Hall, who credits her friend and fellow celeb chef Nancy Silverton for the technique. The move is as simple as separating the hardboiled egg whites and yolks, then tearing the whites while crumbling the yolks over them. This should be done before adding the mayonnaise and other ingredients.

This trick might seem simple, but it can noticeably affect your final product. Freeing the yolk trapped inside the white allows it to come into more direct contact with the mayo than if you simply chopped up the whole egg. When the crumbled yolk mixes thoroughly with the mayo, the result is an extra creamy sauce for the rustically torn whites, similar to the deliciously smooth filling of deviled eggs.