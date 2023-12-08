The Grilled Ice Cube Street Food Taking Over The Internet

Nestled within the vibrant tapestry of Changsha's night market in China's Hunan Province, the unorthodox snack of grilled ice cubes has been captivating adventurous visitors. This street food phenomenon has taken the local scene by storm, turning seemingly mundane ice into a delectable treat that harmonizes contrasting elements.

Priced at just $2 (or ¥15), the grilled ice cubes aren't just a respite from the market's hustle and bustle; they're a testament to the innovative spirit of Chinese street cuisine. The process begins with ordinary ice cubes, which are placed over an open flame and transformed into gems through a meticulous barbecue ritual. The result is unexpected: a hot and smoky exterior encasing a core of cool, refreshing ice.

The magic, however, doesn't stop at the temperature paradox. What truly elevates the dish is the flavors that dance on the palate with each bite. The ice cubes are coated with oil and generously seasoned with a unique spice blend comprised of fiery chili powder, earthy ground cumin, aromatic chopped scallions, and fragrant coriander. A variety of sauces can be added to the mix to further enhance the flavor profile. Tangy soy sauce, umami-rich oyster sauce, and a hint of sesame oil create a luscious glaze that somehow, by the laws of chemistry and physics, clings to the ice.