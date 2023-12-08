Costco Fans Aren't Thrilled About The New Carts

It may seem absurd to some, but a grocery cart can make or break your entire shopping trip. If you happen to grab a shopping cart that has a faulty wheel, or one that makes so much noise that you feel embarrassed walking around the store, you're probably going to have a less-than-pleasant shopping experience.

If, on the other hand, your cart is so quiet that you can stealthily sneak up on fellow shoppers, you may end your trip wanting to share your joy with others. "I was at Target yesterday and got THE smoothest cart. When I went to put it back I handed it off to a lady about to grab a cart and told her it was the best cart I've ever used," wrote one happy cart user on the Costco subreddit. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for Costco's newest carts.

While one enthusiastic shopper thinks "They ride like a dream," the majority of the post's 280 commenters aren't quite as keen. "Don't really like them, too hard to reach down in to get stuff out unless you move to the side," one person said. Another commenter had a much harsher opinion, stating "I loathe those carts! I'm short — 5'2" — and I have to lift my arms to practically shoulder level to push them. This becomes fatiguing after not very long."