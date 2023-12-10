The Invention Of Toasted Ravioli Was A Happy Accident

Toasted ravioli is a pasta dish like no other. More colloquially known as T-Ravs, this pasta's origin can be traced to The Hill, an Italian-American neighborhood in St. Louis. Preparing this dish involves breading and deep frying the ravioli, which is typically served with marinara sauce and a sprinkling of cheese. Calling it "fried ravioli" does sound much less classy, but that's essentially what it is. Today this dish can be found nationwide — there's even toasted ravioli at Trader Joe's — but it first came to be in that specific area of St. Louis.

To no fault of the people today, history is often fuzzy. Such is the origin of toasted ravioli, with multiple restaurants claiming the invention to be a happy accident in their kitchen. Restaurant Charlie Gitto's holds that a chef dropped a ravioli (we're guessing just one) into hot oil, but it turned out to be a tasty mistake. Similarly, Mama's on the Hill claims a whole order of ravioli was accidentally dropped into oil, but instead of throwing them out, they were served to people sitting at the bar and became a hit. These two restaurants both use the word "original" in their menus to describe their toasted ravioli — it seems like both are firmly standing their ground. A third restaurant, Lombardo's, does not have an accident-related story, but rather claims that its ravioli is "a third generation recipe."