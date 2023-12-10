Coquito Vs Eggnog: Everything You Need To Know About The Festive Holiday Drinks

Coquito is, by definition, an alcoholic beverage. While most store-bought eggnog is alcohol-free with the option of adding your favorite spirit at home, the Puerto Rican drink always contains rum unless it is specifically tailored to be non-alcoholic. In fact, one of the many theories about the origins of coquito is that it was invented by sugar mill farmers who added coconut milk to the sugarcane-derived spirit. Even if the real story is that it was an offshoot of Spanish ponche, rum was the domain of the Caribbean at the time and is, therefore, one of the main ingredients that makes coquito distinct from earlier creamy alcoholic drinks.

Given this history, it isn't a question about whether to use rum in coquito, but about which type to use. The spirit varies greatly in flavor and can be anything from crystal clear to the color of espresso. There are no strict rules about which type of rum to use for coquito, but it's worth considering how each option might pair with the rest of the ingredients. White or clear rum is a common and readily available choice that carries less flavor and allows the light creaminess of the coconut to do the talking. A double-aged rum, on the other hand, provides warmer notes of caramel and chocolate, which taste delicious with cinnamon and coconut. If you want a drink with extra depth and complexity, you can even use a combination of spiced, white, and gold or dark rum.