The Pungent Ingredient That's Unexpectedly Great In Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ground zero for garlic chocolate chip cookies — and, indeed, for all things garlicky — is Gilroy, California. You're likely to find these cookies sold at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival, which is held every summer in the city that proclaims itself the Garlic Capital of the World, and they can also be purchased at the Gilroy emporium known as Garlic World. Those who have tried them say that the garlic flavor is faint, but the cookies are very tasty.

If you aren't able to schlep out to California just to try a cookie, you always have the option of baking your own. Two Reddit threads posted to r/Old_Recipes deal with a vintage recipe for garlic chip cookies where the garlic cloves are used to infuse honey, which is one way to de-fang the garlic and leave nothing but subtle savory notes. While one commenter who baked the cookies according to the recipe didn't care for them, this seemed to have more to do with the rest of the recipe than the addition of garlic. Another person, who made them with butterscotch chips instead of chocolate ones, called the cookies "incredible." Yet another way to give the cookies garlic flavor involves roasting an entire head of the stuff in oil before adding it to the batter. This will not only serve to mellow out the aromatic ingredient but can add some slightly smoky overtones that balance out the cookie's sweeter flavors.