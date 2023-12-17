Egg Whites Are What Your Mocktail Needs

For many of us, the start of a new calendar year is an opportunity to do things a little differently. In 2023, a third of Americans resolved to drink less alcohol than they did in 2022 according to a survey commissioned by NCSolutions. The transition from New Year's Eve cocktails to New Year's Day mocktails can be difficult, even when taking advantage of expert tips on making mocktails. If you're giving your mocktails the egg-white treatment, though, leaving out the alcohol doesn't have to detract from your experience.

Many people criticize mocktails for being too watery or lacking depth. The criticism is legitimate as mocktails tend to be noticeably less viscous than their alcoholic counterparts. Patty Dennison, head bartender at Grand Army told the Food Network that the difference in texture comes from the high viscosity in alcohol. While there are plenty of ways to make your mocktail feel more full-bodied, few get the job done quite like shaking it up with some egg whites.