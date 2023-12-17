Egg Whites Are What Your Mocktail Needs
For many of us, the start of a new calendar year is an opportunity to do things a little differently. In 2023, a third of Americans resolved to drink less alcohol than they did in 2022 according to a survey commissioned by NCSolutions. The transition from New Year's Eve cocktails to New Year's Day mocktails can be difficult, even when taking advantage of expert tips on making mocktails. If you're giving your mocktails the egg-white treatment, though, leaving out the alcohol doesn't have to detract from your experience.
Many people criticize mocktails for being too watery or lacking depth. The criticism is legitimate as mocktails tend to be noticeably less viscous than their alcoholic counterparts. Patty Dennison, head bartender at Grand Army told the Food Network that the difference in texture comes from the high viscosity in alcohol. While there are plenty of ways to make your mocktail feel more full-bodied, few get the job done quite like shaking it up with some egg whites.
Egg whites help you stay sober in style
Despite some concerns about consuming raw eggs, it's safe to incorporate egg whites into mocktails to make them more viscous. For that reason, people often incorporate egg whites in mocktails like fizzes and sours. When mixologists shake the beverages, the proteins in the egg white unfold to create a protective net around the air bubbles that form during the process. That leads to a frothy, velvety mouthfeel. Egg whites work to add volume and structure to the drink while simultaneously rounding out the often sweet flavors.
When the mocktail ingredients are vigorously dry shaken (that is: shaken without ice) before being shaken for a second time with ice, the proteins in the egg white can expand to great heights, creating a luxurious foamy head that floats atop your mocktail. Not only does the head add a silky thickness to the concoction, improving its drinkability, but it also makes for a killer presentation! Because egg whites can lend a certain, shall we say, aroma to the drink, be sure to only use fresh egg whites! Adding a dash of bitters or a spritz of citrus to the foam can also mask any eggy odors.