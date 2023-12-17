Rolled Buttercream Makes Icing Cutout Sugar Cookies A Breeze

Social media can act as a well of inspiration, inciting people to cook new dishes, go to new places, and even decorate more baked goods. Unfortunately, decorating cutout sugar cookies with precision is one of those activities that always seems easier for strangers on the internet. Perhaps you've had your fair share of baking fails trying to recreate the intricately iced sugar cookies you saw on TikTok, but that's probably just because you haven't heard about rolled buttercream.

While most of us recognize buttercream as a light and fluffy frosting that can be quite difficult to manipulate, rolled buttercream has a different texture entirely. Made without the addition of liquids, it's a thick, almost doughy type of buttercream that can be rolled out smooth and shaped using cookie cutters or molds, much like fondant.

Depending on the mixture's thickness, some recipes may require the rolled buttercream to set in the fridge or freezer before being dusted with cornstarch (to prevent sticking) and rolled out. This is similar to another baking practice, in which traditional buttercream is spread between two pieces of parchment paper, rolled out to the desired thickness, and frozen until solid and malleable. Because this method produces a stickier icing, however, it doesn't lend to the same polished look as traditional rolled buttercream.