Use Frozen French Toast For A Shortcut Monte Cristo Sandwich

Monte Cristo sandwiches are delicious, decadent, and a wonderful example of how to marry sweet and savory flavors. When you get a perfectly made Monte Cristo that balances fatty fillings like cheese and ham with sweet toppings like powdered sugar or raspberry jam, eating it without stopping for a breath is easy. Cooking one yourself, however, is anything but.

To make a Monte Cristo, you have to not only assemble the sandwich but coat the whole thing in a seasoned egg wash and fry it on both sides in a skillet, which can leave more mess than you'd like when making any other sandwich. Thankfully, there is a simple frozen aisle shortcut to make quick Monte Cristos without the messy egg wash and all the extra steps.

Using frozen French toast as the bread for your sandwich will help you skip the step of coating everything in egg wash and frying until golden brown. Frozen French toast is already cooked and browned, contains a similar egg wash, and adds some sweetness to balance the richness of the fillings. To make your Monte Cristo, you can assemble the sandwich using the still-frozen French toast and bake it in the oven or air fryer until the bread is warmed through and the cheese is melted.