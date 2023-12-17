Whipped Cream Cheese Is What Your Party Dip Is Missing

Whipped cream cheese is one of the great food spread innovations today. Effectively plain cream cheese that's whipped with an electric mixer or whisk to fill it with more air, it's the reason cream cheese is often better in bagel shops compared to the bricks you buy at the supermarket. All the extra air inside whipped cream cheese takes it from dense and stiff to light and easy to spread, making it a versatile ingredient in frostings, sandwiches, and — you guessed it — party dips!

You may have seen appetizer spreads at parties that are simply mounds of regular cream cheese coated in sweet or savory toppings. These are nice, but they usually require a butterknife so that guests can cut a bit of cream cheese and apply it to their crackers or chips.

Whipped cream cheese helps to solve that issue since it's light enough to scoop with fragile crackers and chips. This elevates cream-cheese-based party dips to the same level as other appetizing favorites like hummus, salsa, and guacamole. Nobody can resist an easy-to-scoop party dip, especially with great flavor combinations that use whipped cream cheese as the base.