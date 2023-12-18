Why Milk Will Help You Get Rid Of Garlic Breath

Garlic is one of the most delicious and versatile veggies out there, but it can also be one of the most unpleasant if it's on your breath. A delightful garlic bread, pasta, or some other pungent, garlic-heavy dish can leave you reeking of garlic every time you open your mouth, an off-putting odor for anyone you're dining with — or simply speaking to. Fortunately, a bit of milk is all you need to freshen up.

While a tall glass of milk might not seem like it would pair well with garlicky food, there's some real science behind how it eliminates unpleasant smells on your breath. First, it's important to understand why garlic creates such a stench. When garlic is crushed (i.e., when it's cut or chewed), it produces several organic compounds. Among them is allyl methyl sulfide, which not only smells very potent but takes a while to break down.

This compound, however, meets its match in a glass of milk, as the fat in milk neutralizes the sulfur compounds that create garlic breath. At the same time, the water in milk rinses out your mouth, removing any physical presence of garlic or its odorous components. This one-two punch is enough to handle most typical cases of garlic breath.