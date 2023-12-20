Add Ginger To Your Homemade Teriyaki Sauce For A Boost Of Flavor

While soy sauce is the kind of condiment that you should always buy in bottled form — who wants to bother fermenting their own soybeans, after all? — the same cannot be said for teriyaki sauce. Store-bought teriyaki sauce can certainly be convenient, but it takes very little effort to make a homemade version that is far more flavorful and can be customized to suit your preferences.

Mashed recipe developer Cecilia Ryu has come up with a very simple take on traditional teriyaki sauce that is made from a base of soy sauce mixed with equal parts water and the Japanese rice wine called mirin, these liquids being boiled up with some sugar. You can increase or reduce the amount of sugar depending on how sweet you like your sauce, although in Ryu's personal opinion, the amount she uses (1 part sugar to 6 parts liquid) "creates the most authentic flavor." The real secret to flavoring the sauce, however, comes in the form of a thin slice of ginger that is also added to the sauce. Again, you can opt for more ginger if you prefer, or, if necessary, substitute dried for fresh ginger. As the dried stuff is more potent, it's probably best to just stir in a small pinch at a time until you achieve your desired level of ginger flavor.