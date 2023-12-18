Put Those Wilted Greens To Good Use In Your Next Pesto

Pesto, as many know, is a paste formed by crushing together parmesan, olive oil, garlic, pine nuts, and, of course, basil. Pesto is refreshing, it has a lighter feel than tomato-based sauces, and its fresh ingredients bring a vibrance to myriad dishes. Basil pesto is what most people imagine when they think of pesto; in Italian, this is called pesto all Genovese, named after the place it comes from — Genoa. However, many more types of pesto besides basil are made in Italy, like mint and arugula, and these can serve as inspiration for you to use the different qualities of various greens and explore new pesto combinations. One great place to start, for instance, is with those wilted greens in your fridge.

Meal planning is not always easy, nor is grocery shopping, so we inevitably have wilting greens in the fridge from time to time. When you're trying to come up with ways to use those greens before they turn from wilted to rotted, consider pesto as a way to liven them back up. Whether you have spinach, kale, or even herbs like dill or chives, they can mash up into a lovely pesto with parmesan, olive oil, garlic, and nuts of any variety.