Here's What 'SOS' Actually Means At A Restaurant

Even on busy mornings, afternoons, and nights, restaurant kitchen staff know that "SOS" isn't a distress signal. Rather, this shorthand is vital in communicating a particular customer's preference regarding condiments. SOS merely indicates that a patron asked for their sauce on the side.

When an order ticket reads "SOS," the customer has requested their sauces or condiments (which are not the same, by the way) to be served separately, allowing them to control the amount and distribution. This can be crucial for those with dietary restrictions or persnickety tastes. For example, someone following a gluten-free diet may want to avoid cross-contamination with condiments containing wheat. Whether it's mustard, ketchup, mayo, a special housemade dip, relish, or dressing, offering it on the side ensures folks can enhance their dining experience to their liking.

In the fast-paced environment of a restaurant kitchen, understanding and fulfilling SOS requests efficiently is a testament to a well-trained and attentive staff. It requires effective connections between the front of the house (FOH) and the back of the house (BOH), through which details are accurately conveyed to the cooks and executed with precision.