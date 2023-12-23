The Aldi Broccoli Bake Customers Called 'Soupy'

Aldi has been sprucing up its selection of frozen veggies with Season's Choice Broccoli Bake for several years. A major player in the days of the viral three-ingredient dinner that the internet couldn't stop talking about a few years back, the product typically makes its seasonal freezer section appearance during the winter months, and boasts a simple description: "broccoli with creamy cheese sauce."

Sounds fairly tasty, right? Reddit user u/hippos_rool seemed to think so after spotting the broccoli bake at their local Aldi. However, after preparing the dish, they discovered that what they were about to dig into was far from what they expected. "Massive disappointment," the Redditor declared. What was the reason behind their harsh words? For starters, they took issue with the size of the frozen dish, saying it was far from the five 1.25-cup servings the nutrition label suggested was inside the bag.

Additionally, the Reddit user – as well as several others – found that the overall consistency of the product was off. "It was definitely soupy. We ended up putting it over rice and it was still really runny," u/hippos_rool commented further down the thread. Another Redditor concurred, writing, "Yea it was basically broccoli soup. Not a bake."