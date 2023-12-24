False Facts About Onions You Thought Were True

Onions are a veritable kitchen workhorse, but while they're omnipresent in everything from soups to steps to pasta sauces, they are often relegated to a supporting role, forever a bridesmaid that's never quite the bride. But there's more to this multi-layered culinary staple than you might think at first glance.

Onions are presumed to be one of the world's oldest foods, though no one knows for sure how long they've been around. They're assumed to have originated in Iran and West Pakistan, and many food historians believe they were likely a staple in the diets of our prehistoric ancestors. But they weren't just a dietary staple. In Ancient Egypt, they were held in such high esteem they were buried with pharaohs, and in Ancient Rome, they were believed to heal a myriad of health woes, including poor vision, insomnia, mouth sores, dog bites, and dysentery.

The onion's popularity has not waned in modern times. New York's Lower East Side was once termed "The Big Onion" — admittedly at first pejoratively. But these days, the term has been reclaimed as a reference to the multicultural neighborhood. Both Georgia and Texas boast an onion as their official state vegetable (Vidalia and sweet, respectively), and in February 2023 in the Philippines, onions were even temporarily used as currency as part of a food bank drive.

These facts are true. Unfortunately, there's a whole host of myths about this vegetable you may have erroneously believed. Here are the false facts about onions to stop believing.